SHC grants bail to MNA Ali Wazir

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir in lieu of a surety bond of Rs0.5 million.

The SHC, in its order, said that no attempt had been made to arrest three persons nominated in the case namely Mohsin Dawar, Manzoor Pishteen and Dr Jameel.

“Similarly, the bail granted to the other three was also not challenged either,” the court said. The MNA has been languishing in Karachi central prison since Dec 31, 2020 after he was arrested in connection with two sedition cases registered in the metropolis.