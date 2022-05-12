Sheikh Rashid predicts US dollar to surge past Rs 200

Former Federal Minister for Interior and Awami Muslim League (AML) supremo on Thursday said that by May 17, the dollar will be worth 200 rupees.

Addressing a public meeting of PTI in Attock, Rashid said that Imran Khan has called for saving the country and the whole of Pakistan is coming on the call of Imran Khan and Rana Sanaullah cannot stop us.

Regarding the recent statement of ISPR, Sheikh Rashid has said that the Pakistan Army said that the language used by Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz regarding the Corps Commander of Peshawar was not acceptable to them.

Rashid further added that half of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves have been depleted and Pakistan is on the verge of bankruptcy. The stock exchange has come to a standstill and our nuclear assets will be in grave danger, he added.

AML chief said that whoever planned the no-confidence motion, he has supported Imran Khan, and now he has become a hero.

Rashid while lashing out at PM Shehbaz said that there is a question of the life and death of Pakistan. The US had thought that shoe polisher [Shehbaz Sharif] would take over Pakistan but it could not happen and a big-time is coming on Pakistan.