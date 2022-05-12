News Desk

Shuffling of bureaucracy important for govt’s success: PDM chief

PDM Chief Molana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government will have to shuffle the bureaucracy too to achieve success.

Talking at the Karachi Press club the Jamiat Ulmae Islam head said that we have to move forward and find new ways to achieve our goals. We will have to persuade the world to invest in our country, he added.

He said that the common man is burdened with inflation and can not afford food, medicine and children’s school fees.

He said that their party did not accept the 2018 elections results but went into the parliament due to the broader consensus of all opposition parties. If the illegitimate government performed then we might not have taken to the streets, Molana added.

The JUI-F chief criticized the PTI’s foreign policy saying they mishandled key allies such as Saudi Arabia and China. The deal PTI did with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is not the state’s responsibility, the new government is not under obligation to follow it, he added.

He said that the PTI had nothing to show for their four years other than the fake ‘threat letter’, which has been rejected by the national security council twice. All the parties should collaborate to drag Pakistan out of this crisis rather than destabilizing the system, Molana added.

