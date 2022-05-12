Agencies

Sindh CNG stations closed again for 72 hours

KARACHI – In a new schedule, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Wednesday announced to shut down CNG stations in the province for 72 hours in the ongoing week. A spokesperson for the gas utility said in a statement that all the CNG stations will stay closed for 72 hours from 8am on May 13 till 8am on May 16. He said gas supply to all RLNG stations will also remain suspended during the period. “In compliance with sectoral priority order in force for gas load management, all CNG stations in Sindh (including those being operating on RLNG), will remain closed,” the statement read. The spokesperson said CNG stations are being closed as per the gas load management plan to meet gas shortfall. “Keeping in view the short supply of gas in SSGCL system, the availability of gas has decreased resulting in depletion of line pack/ low pressure in the system,” the statement added.

