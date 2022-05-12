Sports goods exports witness 35.23pc increase in 3 quarters

ISLAMABAD – The export of sports goods from the country witnessed an increase of 35.23 per cent during the first three quarters of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the export of corresponding quarters of last year (2020-21). The country exported sports goods worth $259.851 million during July-March (2021-22) as compared to the export of $192.160 million during July-March (2020-21), showing growth of 35.23 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Among the sports products, the export of footballs also increased by 40.33 percent as it surged from $94.730 million last year to $132.936 million during the current year. The gloves exports rose by 16.36 percent by going up from $48.731 million last year to $56.702 million during the current year, the PBS data revealed. Likewise, the exports of all other sports goods also increased by 44.18 percent from $48.699 million last year to $70.213 million during the current year.