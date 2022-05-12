Stalling Tough Decisions

On Wednesday, PM Shehbaz Sharif departed for London along with several key PML-N leaders to meet the party head Nawaz Sharif to discuss key issues facing the country. As per reports, the delegation plans to discuss the subsidy on petroleum prices, along with other key issues such as gauging how the coalition government is coming along and impacting the PML-N, and what the timing of the next elections should be.

Understandably, the timing and the optics of this visit have attracted criticism from multiple quarters, and not just the opposition. While members of the party have pushed back by saying that this is not an unusual process, it is important to remember that the country finds itself in exceptional circumstances and every move of the new government is under the critical eye. Given the ongoing economic and constitutional crisis the country is facing, a private visit to deal with party matters will not sit well regardless of how it is spun.

It makes sense for the petroleum subsidy to be on top of the meeting agenda, but the new government’s indecisiveness over the matter has rightly been questioned by many as it is only adding to the uncertainty in a very fragile market. It must also be said that perhaps the PM and party head do not have to micromanage each and every decision.

When a capable Finance Minister like Mr Miftah Ismail has on more than one occasion advised that the subsidy should be withdrawn, then the government should listen and move ahead with that decision. Of course, it is a politically costly decision given the general discontent and record-breaking inflation numbers, but the alternative is even more harmful for the economy and the country in the long run. If good governance is the objective, then experts should be given the autonomy to take such consequential decisions based solely on the hard facts on the ground.

Given the deteriorating situation in Sri Lanka with widespread protests and violence taking place over the worsening financial crisis and other political grievances, there are key lessons here that Islamabad should take note of. We must be wary of the fact that if the economy starts to tank and no steps are taken against fiscal mismanagement, political and social instability will also be inevitable. The current allied government will face the blame for this, as it has often stated that their path was a better one to take than that of the outgoing government. However, not much change has been seen in economic matters ever since the transition.

The stock market meltdown earlier in the week was a signal of the market’s growing concerns over worsening economic fundamentals and a disturbing near-term outlook due to the government’s indecision on economic challenges. Thus far, the new coalition government has failed to come up with a credible plan to take politically tough decisions to fix the economy. With patience running out among observers and the general public, the hope is that the delegation returning from London has a clear strategy in mind to tackle the most urgent crises facing the country and that achieving economic stability is the utmost priority going forward.