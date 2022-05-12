Stock market sheds 641 points

ISLAMABAD – The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 641.21 points, with a negative change of 1.47 percent, closing at 42,863.15 points against 43,504.36 points on the last working day. A total of 338,542,010 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 233,857,431 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs9.531 billion against Rs6.864 billion on last trading day. As many as 359 companies transacted shares in the stock market; 47 of them recorded gain and 296 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 31,405,500 shares and price per share of Rs1.49, Cnergyico Pk with volume of 24,780,960 and price per share of Rs5.26 and Pak Elektron with volume of 16,773,500 and price per share of Rs15.73. Gatron Ind. witnessed a maximum increase of Rs26.70 per share, closing at Rs382.80 whereas the runner up was Ismail Ind, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs16.82 to Rs494.82.