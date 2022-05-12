Suspected dacoit held in injured condition after police encounter

ISLAMABAD – A team of investigators of PS Sabzi Mandi faced heavy gunfire while carrying out a raid to arrest the accomplices of a detained dacoit in Spin Baba Shrine, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

However, all the cops remained unhurt and a suspected dacoit was arrested in injured condition during an exchange of firing. The injured cop was moved to the hospital for medical treatment, they said.

According to sources, a police team raided a room near Spin Baba Shrine on the identification of an accused arrested in a snatching incident. As the police party reached the spot, the accused opened unprovoked firing on the police party.

After the exchange of fire, the accused identified as Sarbaz son of Lal Baz resident of Rawalpindi was held in an injured condition. He was injured by the firing of his accomplice who managed to escape the scene. He was shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. A case was registered against the accused after recovering a pistol along with ammunition.

During the preliminary investigation, accused Azeem Khan son of Sher Khan who was already in custody confessed to 15 incidents of snatching in the areas of I-10, I-9, Sabzi Mandi and I-14. The accused were sent to a judicial lockup for an identification parade.

Meanwhile, police have arrested eight outlaws including two drug peddlers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 1,420g of hashish, two pistols with ammunition, the spokesman said.

He said that following the orders of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, PS Koral arrested a drug peddler namely Nayyar Bukhari and recovered 1,170g of hashish from his possession. The accused also has previous criminal record. A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Likewise, PS Bani Gala and Shehzad Town arrested two accused namely Adeel Ahmed and Azan and recovered 250g of hashish from their possession. PS Tarnol arrested three accused namely Mansha Abbasi, Mushtaq and Habib, and recovered three liquor bottles from their possession.

Moreover, PS Sabzi Mandi arrested an accused namely Dildar Khan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. PS Shehzad Town arrested an accused namely Sadda Hussain and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.