SYADP to produce Pakistan’s first-ever film on sports

LAHORE: Taking another revolutionary step, Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab (SYADP) has started preliminary work on making Pakistan’s first-ever film on sports. In this regard, DG Sports Punjab Javed Chohan presided over an important meeting at National Hockey Stadium. The meeting was attended by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, IT Incharge Jawadullah and private sector representatives Adnan and Ghufran. Addressing the meeting, Javed Chohan said the achievements of leading male and female national players will be highlighted in the movie. “The film on sports will certainly provide a great amount of inspiration and encouragement to emerging athletes,” he said and added: “The cooperation of the private sector in this regard will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of sports culture in the province.” He said the hard work and coveted laurels of the national sports heroes will be the theme of a sports movie. “We are quite upbeat that this movie will incline talented youth towards sports activities in this age of social media. Social media is being utilised quite effectively for the promotion of sports culture in the developed countries,” Chohan added.