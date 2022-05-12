TDAP to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt

ISLAMABAD – Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is all set to participate in Automechanika Frankfurt scheduled from September 13 – 17 this year, according to press statement received here. Interested companies have been advised to apply for registration through TDAP by May 20, 2022 and get connected with the future of the automotive service industry at the leading trade fair. TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of auto parts, tyres & systems, products related to repair and maintenance of cars, trucks and lubricants. In the last edition of 2018 as many as 4,987 exhibitors from 76 countries participated to meet 134,622 buyers from 184 countries at Automechanika Frankfurt.