Top Pak official concludes 3-day US visit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top official concluded his three-day official visit to the United States where he discussed bilateral relations, regional security including Afghanistan and intelligence cooperation and sharing for counter terrorism.

Credible sources told The Nation about that visit but did not give details. The sources said the top official held meetings with the office of the National Security Adviser, intelligence community and other senior officials dealing with the region and Pakistan.

This is the first time that a top Pakistani official visited Washington, after the change of the government in Islamabad last month.

Both Pakistani and US top officials during their meetings agreed to remain in contact on issues ranging from regional security to bilateral cooperation.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto last week and invited him to visit New York on 18th May to attend Global Food Security Summit and Covid Conference.

Bilawal Bhutto has accepted the invitation in principle and is holding consultations with senior foreign ministry officials.

Bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States were at their lowest level during the PTI government. However the visit by top official and followed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto would help in normalising bilateral ties, diplomats privy to developments confided.