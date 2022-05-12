Traders express concern over power tripping issues in SITE

HYDERABAD-: The office bearers of Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry which met here on Wednesday under the chair of Senior Vice Chairman Muhammad Arif have expressed their concern over frequent power tripping issues in SITE Hyderabad. The meeting observed that production in factories is being badly suffered due to frequent power tripping, load-shedding and unannounced power shutdown in SITE Hyderabad.

The meeting demanded the HESCO chief to take notice of the situation and ensure uninterrupted power supply so that the industrialists could take a sigh of relief.

The meeting demanded to prepare a load management plan in consultation of the representatives of the business community.