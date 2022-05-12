US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Amid ongoing uncertainty in the country, Pakistani Rupee continued to slump against US Dollar in the interbank market.

The local currency depreciated by 98 paisa on the back of weak macros including higher import bill along with delay in the IMF tranche.

The dollar was being traded around 191 when compared to the previous day’s close of 190.02.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 index fell by over 300 points in intraday trade and reached 42,520.