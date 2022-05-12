News Desk

US Dollar hits all time high at Rs191 in interbank trade

Amid ongoing uncertainty in the country, Pakistani Rupee continued to slump against US Dollar in the interbank market.

The local currency depreciated by 98 paisa on the back of weak macros including higher import bill along with delay in the IMF tranche.

The dollar was being traded around 191 when compared to the previous day’s close of 190.02.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) also witnessed a bearish trend as KSE-100 index fell by over 300 points in intraday trade and reached 42,520.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Threatened to accept immediate polls or face martial law: Bilawal

Lahore

FIA refuses to lead trial against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza

Karachi

MQM-P expresses concern over rising inflation in country

National

Pakistan, US discuss steps to further expand relations

National

Pakistan reports 90 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Karachi

KE increases duration of loadshedding

Headlines

Think out of the box, early elections no solution: Zardari

National

PML-N discusses ‘options against transgressors of Constitution’

National

ECP trashes references against PTI dissident MNAs

National

Shujat calls for civil, military co-op in times of emergency

1 of 8,196

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More