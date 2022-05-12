Water supply arranged for populated areas of Cholistan: Commissioner

BAHAWALPUR – On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (Retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, Members of Assembly Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi and Malik Muhammad Zaheer Chandar visited Ghurkan and Channan Pir in remote areas of Cholistan.

He met the owners of the animals and affected people whose livestock was killed due to extreme heat and drought and expressed sympathy with them.

On this occasion Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia, MDCDA Mehr Muhammad Khalid, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Tariq Bukhari and officials from Health Department, Cholistan Development Authority, Livestock and other departments were present. Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Commissioner Bahawalpur said that the Cholistanis alongwith their cattle are being shifted to areas near Chakuk and water pipes while the Cholistanis and their cattle are being protected from the recent drought and extreme heat.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Muhammad Zafar Iqbal further said that water supply has been arranged in the populated areas of Cholistan.

9 more medical and veterinary camps would be activated in Cholistan

Base camps have been set up to protect the lives and property of the local human population, he said. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that as per the direction of Chief Secretary Punjab, medical and veterinary and agriculture related facilities are being ensured on emergency basis in base camps at 11 places and medical officers, paramedical and veterinary staff and essential medicines are being provided in medical and veterinary camps. Commissioner Bahawalpur said that 9 more medical and veterinary camps would be activated in Cholistan till Thursday. Rescue 1122 ambulances are also present in the camp.

He said that a 24-hour control room has been set up to monitor the situation in Cholistan at all times. Immediate steps are being taken to compensate the animals killed by the heat wave and he has visited Cholistan on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab, he added. Commissioner Bahawalpur directed the health department officials to protect people from extreme heat, they should be made aware and provided ORS with water.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that relevant departments should collect information related to medical and veterinary and agriculture as well as baseline data so that necessary steps could be taken in a timely manner to make it possible. Is educating the people of the area about prevention and precautionary measures.