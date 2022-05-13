News Desk

12 killed, 8 injured as dumper hits two vans in Gujranwala

At least 12 persons were killed and 8 other were wounded when a dumper collided with two passenger vans in Kot Ladha area near Gujranwala in the wee hours of Friday.

According to details, the tragic accident occurred at the Hafizabad Road in Kot Ladha area near Gujranwala where a dumper collided head-on with two vans, killing 12 persons on the spot and injuring 8 others.

The ill-fated passenger vans were on their way to Gujranwala from Hafizabad when the accident occurred in Kot Ladha area.

Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the dead and injured to District Hospital. According to rescue sources, the death toll may rise further as most of the injured were in critical condition.

