2 dacoit gangs busted by Islamabad police

Islamabad-Police have busted two criminal gangs involved in numerous snatching incidents in the areas of PS Tarnol and Golra, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Following the special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas, PS Golra apprehended two accused identified as Hameed and Usman of a snatchers gang and recovered weapons and two mobile phones from their possession. The accused were involved in looting people at gunpoint in areas of Sector G-13, Chungi No. 26, GT Road and other areas of the city. The accused confessed their involvement in nine cases of snatching in Golra areas and four cases in other areas of the city. They have been sent to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade.

Furthermore, PS Tarnol arrested two members of a snatchers gang later identified as Azam Khan and Faheem Khan alias Toor and recovered weapons and five mobile phones from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed their involvement in 10 cases of snatching in different areas of Tarnol and have been sent to jail on judicial remand for an identification parade.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas while listening to police officials’ issues in an open court on Thursday approved three-month leave of an injured official. He strictly directed all zonal officers to listen to public complaints and resolve them purely on merit. “No laxity will be tolerated in this regard,” he added.