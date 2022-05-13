5 suspects arrested over Karachi’s Saddar area explosion

Karachi police on Friday have raided various places and detained five suspects involved in Karachi’s Saddar area blast which killed one person and has left 13 injured on Thursday.

Law enforcement agencies have obtained another CCTV footage.

In recent CCTV footage, the alleged culprit involved in the CCTV footage can be seen and he was present near the scene. The suspect put his hand in his pocket and pressed the remote control button, which caused the explosion.

The bomb disposal squad reported the blast to authorities and according to the report more than two kilograms of explosives and half a kilogram of bearings were used in the blast, which was carried out using a remote control device and the explosives were planted in the carrier of the bicycle.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the blast victims at Jinnah Hospital and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical treatment to the injured.