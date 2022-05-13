Agencies

88 kanal state land retrieved in Kot Addu

MUZAFFERGARH – District administration retrieved 88 kanal state land from land grabber at Kot Addu on Thursday.  According to the official sources, Assistant Commissioner Kot Addu along with the revenue department launched a crackdown against the land grabber named Muhammad Yaqoob in Chak No.153 ML and recovered the state land worth Rs 40 million from the illegal occupant. Speaking on the occasion, AC Kot Addu said that the government will not allow anybody to occupy state land.

 

 

