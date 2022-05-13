ADB indicates additional support of $2.5b in upcoming fiscal year

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday indicated for additional support of much needed $2.5 billion to Pakistan in next fiscal year 2022-23.

The ADB has indicated the additional support of $2.5 billion for the next FY, from which $1.5-2 billion can be available in the ongoing calendar year (before end of December 2021). The ADB has given indication in a meeting of Federal Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha and Country Director ADB, Yong Ye and his team at Finance Division. Senior officers of Ministry of Finance participated in the meeting.

Pakistan desperately needs dollars to improve the foreign exchange reserves, which are declining due to repayment against previous loans and financing of current account deficit, which is widening mainly because of higher oil imports. The government has approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) and friendly countries for bailout packages to avert the possible balance of payment crisis. The IMF has linked the revival of loan programme with tough economic decisions including increase in electricity and oil prices, which were freezed by the previous government of PTI that created fiscal space issue for the incumbent government.

Federal Minister of State for Finance and Revenue shared that currently Pakistan is facing various fiscal and monetary challenges but the present government is keenly working on various structural reform measures to bring back the economy on an inclusive and sustainable growth path. She acknowledged that ADB has always assisted in pursuance of reform and development agenda in the country. She acknowledged the all-weather and trusted partnership of ADB with Pakistan especially in the areas of energy, education, and fiscal & debt management.

The Country Director ADB briefed the Minister of State on ADB’s portfolio and the country strategy. It was shared that ADB is devoted for providing the support for reform agenda of SOEs governance and regulations, women inclusive finance sector development and PPP frameworks. While concluding, Federal Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha thanked Yong Ye and his team for their dedication and assured them of full support and speedy implementation of the ongoing programs.

It is worth mentioning here that in 2021, ADB’s loan and grant disbursements to Pakistan amounted to $1.31 billion, comprising $0.3 billion in program lending and $1.01 billion from project lending and $3 million from grants. According to a ADB report, ADB’s support to Pakistan’s coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response in 2021 included a $500 million loan in August to help procure and deploy safe and effective vaccine, and a $603 million loan—of which $3 million is from the ADF—for an integrated social protection program to strengthen Pakistan’s flagship Ehsaas program. The loan is complemented by a $24 million grant from the Education Above All Foundation.

The ADB said that it has committed 723 public sector loans, grants, and technical assistance totaling $37 billion to Pakistan. Cumulative loan and grant disbursements to Pakistan amount to $28.27 billion to date. These were financed by regular and concessional ordinary capital resources, the Asian Development Fund, and other special funds. ADB’s ongoing sovereign portfolio in Pakistan includes 48 loans and 3 grants worth $8.42 billion.