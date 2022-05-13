Our Staff Reporter

ANF lays foundation of MATRC in groundbreaking ceremony

RAWALPINDI The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the ANF Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was organised at Humak Town, Islamabad on Thursday. Director General ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI (M) graced the occasion as chief guest and laid the foundation stone of the ANF Drug Centre. The newly founded rehabilitation and treatment centre will bear 100-bed treatment capacity including 70 beds for males and 30 beds for females while juvenile treatment wards will be free of cost with other feeding and lodging facilities. The centre will cost an amount of Rs489.393 million and will be functional in two years.

The DG while speaking on the occasion said that ANF will work towards the ultimate goal of a drug-free society with absolute elimination of drug abuse. The drug treatment centre will act as an exceptional endeavour to support the drug abuse victim by the provision of free of cost and qualitative treatment services and to restore the drug abuse patient to a normalised state of life in society, he said.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Stern action against water theft ordered

Lahore

Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

Lahore

CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

Lahore

Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

Lahore

Hamzza announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

Lahore

Man burnt alive after cylinder blast in shop

Karachi

SHC orders to book SBCA officials over illegal structure in Nazimabad

Lahore

CM Murad, power minister discuss loadshedding in Karachi, Sindh

Karachi

PPP, MQM-P will work together for Sindh’s wider interests: Nasir Shah

Karachi

KE increases duration of load-shedding

1 of 2,373

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More