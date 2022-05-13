ANF lays foundation of MATRC in groundbreaking ceremony

RAWALPINDI – The groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the ANF Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) was organised at Humak Town, Islamabad on Thursday. Director General ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI (M) graced the occasion as chief guest and laid the foundation stone of the ANF Drug Centre. The newly founded rehabilitation and treatment centre will bear 100-bed treatment capacity including 70 beds for males and 30 beds for females while juvenile treatment wards will be free of cost with other feeding and lodging facilities. The centre will cost an amount of Rs489.393 million and will be functional in two years.

The DG while speaking on the occasion said that ANF will work towards the ultimate goal of a drug-free society with absolute elimination of drug abuse. The drug treatment centre will act as an exceptional endeavour to support the drug abuse victim by the provision of free of cost and qualitative treatment services and to restore the drug abuse patient to a normalised state of life in society, he said.