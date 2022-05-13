Army expects politicians to refrain from controversial comments

Conducting elections is the job of ECP: DG ISPR

ISLAMABAD – Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has taken strong exception to what he calls “Imprudent comments” recently made by important senior politicians about Corps Commander Peshawar, and termed it very inappropriate.

“Such statements undermine the honour and morale of the institution and its leadership. It is expected that the senior political leadership of the country refrain from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan”, said the DG ISPR.

The DG ISPR said the Peshawar Corps is an illustrious formation of Pakistan Army spearheading national war against terrorism for over two decades. He said that one of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation.

Later, speaking to a broadcast media and answering to various questions the DG ISPR also termed the debate on the appointment of the new army chief as unwarranted and before time.

“The appointment of the new army chief would be in accordance with law and constitution and there should be no ambiguity in it”, Major General Babar Iftikhar said.

When asked about the “bloody long march”, the DG ISPR said Pakistan Army would not allow anyone to play with the security of the motherland adding that Pakistan Army is ready to defend Pakistan externally and internally against all threats.

“Pakistan Army would also ensure security and protection of the people of Pakistan against any such threats”, he said

He made it clear that there would be no pardon to any one if tried to breach the security of the country.

He said there are grave security challenges to Pakistan, therefore, the Pakistan Army cannot go into political affairs and the same is the message to all political leaders to keep Pakistan Army at distance from politics.

When asked about the role of Pakistan Army in elections, the DG ISPR said conduct of the election is the job of the Election Commission of Pakistan and when it has to be conducted this has to be decided by politicians and not the Pakistan Army.

The DG ISPR brushed aside all reports about any sort of division within the Pakistan Army and said the Pakistan Army under the command of the Chief of Army Staff is one and united and those who talk about any division are ignorant about the unity and structure of the Pakistan Army.

He also said giving reference to the Pakistan army and inviting it for some action or act, in public meetings is extremely inappropriate and, therefore, strictly avoided by political leaders.

He regretted that in the last couple of days most of the political leaders gave statements against Pakistan army leadership, which is inappropriate and not justified.

The ISPR DG said as far as positive criticism is concerned Pakistan army is not against such, however, whatever social media is reporting that is propaganda against Pakistan army and would not be accepted and would be properly tackled.