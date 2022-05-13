Army vital for country’s survival, says Ulema committee

MUZAFFARGARH – Ulema and Mashaikh Peace Committee Muzaffargarh on Thursday took out a rally and organized a seminar extending full support to Pakistan Army and declared armed forces vital for country’s survival. Speaking at the seminar, the ulema condemned the campaign being run on social media and also staged a demonstration in front of the local press club. They said that element involved in targeting institutions must refrain from their objectionable conduct. The Ulema committee members also raised slogans in support of Pakistan Army at the demonstration venue.

Pakistan Kissan Ittehad expresses solidarity with Armed Forces

President Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) Khalid Mahmood Khokhar on Thursday said that the Pakistan Army is one of the best disciplined force in the world and the political parties should not issue irresponsible statements about them for their political motives.

Expressing solidarity with armed forces in a press conference held at a local hotel here, the President PKI stated that farmers were standing by the armed forces. He paid rich tribute to armed forces for rendering sacrifices in war on terror. Khokhar stated that Pakistan Army always performed matchless services whether it was flood situation or earthquake. He stated that farmers would not allow anybody to criticize institutions. Pakistan Army made country’s defense impregnable. The farmers would resist strongly in case anyone tried to damage repute of the forces.

He urged upon political parties to avoid dragging the institution into politics for their political point scoring. He also announced to hold rallies to express solidarity with armed forces. Responding to a question, Khokhar stated that local farmers should also be given incentives to compete with farmers of neighbouring country. On this occasion, farmers leaders from South Punjab Iqbal Yousuf, Shoukat Sanpal, Rana Muhammad Ameen, Mian Nasir Sajid, Chaudhary Kamboh, and some other were also present.