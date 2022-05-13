Bars call for reformation of JCP rules committee

ISLAMABAD – A joint meeting of representatives of Pakistan & Provincial/Islamabad Bar Councils to Judicial Commission of Pakistan and President Supreme Court Bar Association was held Thursday at the Council’s Office. Vice Chairman PBC Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry chaired the meeting and the participants considered the matter of “elevation of judges to superior courts” and amendments in “Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules, 2010” and took the following decision unanimously. They decided that the Rules Committee of Judicial Commission of Pakistan should be re-constituted without delay and it should carry out appropriate amendments in the Rules laying down the criteria for appointments of Judges in Superior Courts within two months. They further said that no fresh elevation should be made in superior courts till amendment of Rules of Judicial Commission of Pakistan and the process of confirmation of 13 Additional Judges of the Lahore High Court should be completed within 2 months. The members said that the status of the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court, should be determined without further delay as the Notification dated 16-08-2021, for his appointment as an Adhoc Judge of the Hon’ble Supreme Court is still prevailing.