British envoy inquires after Ch Shujat

LAHORE – British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner called on PML-Q President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujat Hussain at his residence here on Thursday.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain, British High Commission representative in Punjab Alex Ballinger, Political Advisor British High Commissioner in Lahore Office Talal Raza and Muntaha Ashraf were also present on the occasion. Issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting. The British High Commissioner inquired after the health of Ch Shujat Hussain and wished him a speedy recovery.