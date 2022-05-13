Agencies

Cannes marks its 75th year in nostalgic form

PARIS – From Maverick to Bowie to Elvis, the Cannes Film Festival launches its 75th-anniversary edition on Thursday with a roster full of icons from the last century. The world’s foremost film festival always tries to strike a balance between serious arthouse fare and popcorn-guzzling entertainment. It has scored some big crowd-pleasers for its diamond jubilee, with Tom Cruise coming to the French Riviera for the European launch of “Top Gun: Maverick”, the sequel to his era-defining mega-hit from 1986. Music legends will feature prominently, with flamboyant Australian director Baz Luhrmann screening his biopic “Elvis” along with new documentaries about David Bowie (“Moonage Daydream”) and rock’n’roller Jerry Lee Lewis (“Trouble in Mind” by one-half of the Coen brothers, Ethan Coen). While those are all playing outside the main competition, there are also iconic names in the race for the top prize Palme d’Or, not least Canadian horror maestro David Cronenberg.
The 79-year-old returns to his body-horror (dis)comfort zone with “Crimes of the Future”, in which Kristen Stewart, Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen turn gruesome surgical alterations into a sexualised performance art.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Work for beautification of city reviewed

Lahore

Stern action against water theft ordered

Lahore

Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

Lahore

Six dead in road accidents across Punjab

Lahore

CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

Lahore

Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

Lahore

Hamzza announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

Lahore

Man burnt alive after cylinder blast in shop

Karachi

SHC orders to book SBCA officials over illegal structure in Nazimabad

Lahore

CM Murad, power minister discuss loadshedding in Karachi, Sindh

1 of 1,980

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More