Ch Salik made federal minister for BoI

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Federal Minister for Board of Investment and Special Initiatives. “The Prime Minister, in terms of rule 3 (4) of Rules of Business, 1973, has been pleased to designate Chaudhry Salik Hussain as Federal Minister for Board of Investment (including Chinese & other FDI) and Special Initiatives, with immediate effect,” said a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s office. He will be housed in Prime Minister’s office.