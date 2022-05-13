CM inaugurates ‘My Karachi Exhibition’ today

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will be inaugurating the 17th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition here on Friday, 13th May 2022, at the Expo Center Karachi where more than 220 stalls have been established in three halls and outer area of the Expo Center. President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Muhammad Idrees, while touching upon some of the salient features of the exhibition, informed that in addition to several recreational activities, the Karachi Chamber in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan would also be holding a seminar on “SMEs Financing” on first day of the exhibition.

wherein Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Anti-Corruption Establishment & Cooperatives Jam Ikramullah Khan Dharejo will be the chief guest of the seminar.

“The three-day long exhibition, which will conclude on May 15th, 2022, will provide a perfect platform for Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer meetings besides providing recreational facilities to Karachiites who densely participate in this glittering event every year. We are expecting around more than 700,000 visitors during three days of the exhibition whereas several diplomats from friendly countries have also confirmed their participation in the event,” he added.

Highlighting the journey of My Karachi exhibition, President KCCI recalled that during the tenure of Late Siraj Kassam Teli as President KCCI in 2004, it was felt that there was a need to clarify the negative perception about Karachi city, which mainly emerged due to negative projection by the media, particularly the western media. “Hence, we decided to organize an exhibition titled “My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony” and with the passage of time, this exhibition kept improving every year thanks to all the Former Presidents of Karachi Chamber who made untiring efforts to make it better by adding something extra to this show. Consequently, this exhibition has become one of the biggest events of the city.”

Excluding 2020 and 2021 when the exhibition could not be staged due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, KCCI has regularly organized this show since 2004 without any commercial objective but with a vision to promote the positive image of Karachi and the tagline of ‘Made in Pakistan’, he added.

Muhammad Idrees also appreciated the support extended by Sindh government and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan in making this event successful. He said that at 17th My Karachi – Oasis of Harmony Exhibition, well-known manufacturers and brands were once again participating with a view to synchronize their trades. KCCI is certainly playing a commendable role in safeguarding the interests of business community and assisting them in every way possible.

President KCCI said that My Karachi exhibition 2022 will provide an excellent chance to explore true trade potential of Karachi in particular and Pakistan in general, which is home to natural beauty, traditions and cultural heritages. All out efforts have been made to attract maximum number of visitors at this event with a view to promote the positive image of Karachi city which is the economic and financial hub of the country.

“Besides a dedicated Food Court, special arrangements have been made to organize Pets and Birds Shows during the exhibition for the entertainment of visiting families,” he added.