CM Murad, power minister discuss loadshedding in Karachi, Sindh

KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his meeting with Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir on Thursday took up the prolonged load-shedding issue in the rural areas of the Sindh province.

The meeting between the two was held here at CM House. The Chief Minister said that there were two serious issues in the rural areas of the province. “On the one hand, there was power outage for over 12 hours in a day while on the other hand, inflated bills are issued to the people,” he said and urged the Federal minister to issue necessary directives to the Hesco and Sepco authorities to resolve them.

The federal minister assured the Chief Minister that both the issues would be resolved on priority basis. In the first phase, the duration of load-shedding would be reduced and in the second phase, it would be eliminated but it would take a little time.

Mr Dastagir also said that he would talk to the Hesco and Sepco authorities to make proper meter reading and issue the power bills accordingly. The Chief Minister also took up issues of load-shedding in the city with the visiting minister. The federal minister told the Chief Minister that he was holding a meeting with the KE administration and would issue them necessary directives for improvement of their services.

The Chief Minister thanked the federal minister for visiting him at CM House and presented him his memento, Sindhi cap and ajrak to his guest.

CM appoints Dr Manzoor Abro as SAU Dean Faculty of Crop Production

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has appointed Dr Manzoor Ali Abro as Dean, Faculty of Crop Protection Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam for a period of three years. According to announcement here on Thursday, Dr. Manzoor Abro had served as the chairman of the Department of Plant Pathology and his research papers were published in national and international journals. He was also a gold medalist during his study at the University.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Fateh Marri also congratulated Dr. Manzoor Abro on his appointment.