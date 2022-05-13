Our Staff Reporter

COAS reviews preparedness of Central Command’s Strike formations

ISLAMABAD   –    Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallisation of formation’s plans.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday, COAS also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

COAS appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops. At War Game session, COAS reviewed the planning process and operational preparedness of Central Command’s Strike formations.

COAS commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime while further emphasising on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world. Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood.

