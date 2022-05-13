Staff Reporter

Commissioner holds meeting for LB polls

LARKANA – As many as 2300 nomination forms have so far been obtained by the candidates and 110 candidates have deposited the forms till to date.  This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner, Shikarpur, Ibrar Jaffer, while briefing the meeting presided over by Commissioner, Larkana Division, Ghanwar Ali Leghari, at his office on Thursday.  Returning Officer (RO) Ibrar Hussain Jaffer said that one District Returning Officer, 13 Returning officers, 26 Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed to conduct local bodies elections on 55 UCs and 62 Wards of Shikarpur district whereas 543 presiding officers and 1859 assistant presiding officers will be deployed at 1859 booths and 543 polling stations. He said that services of 4500 employees are required to conduct the election whereas there are 13000 government servants in the district. Leghari directed that the proposed polling stations be visited and it must be reported which facilities were available there adding expenditure of installing CCTV cameras at sensitive and extremely sensitive polling stations must also be reported to him. He further directed that the ROs and AROs must have meeting with the candidates and inform them about the code of conduct of election and maintenance of peace. He further directed that no electricity load shedding be made on 25th and 26th June. Col Baig of Rangers said as soon as the plan for sensitive and very sensitive polling stations was made we would make out our plans.

