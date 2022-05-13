Constable injured in firing by suspected robbers

MUZAFFARGARH – A police constable was injured after firing on police mobile van by suspected robbers, said police spokesman on Thursday.

Police team during patrolling, stopped two suspected people riding on motorbike at Khair Pur road near Seet Pur area of tehsil Alipur last night. It triggered one of the suspect to flee the scene. Constable named Sadiq moved forward to catch one of the fleeing persons who opened fire on the constable. Both of the motorcyclist were escaped by taking benefit of darkness of night. The critically injured constable was rushed to the DHQ Hospital for medical treatment. After the incident, heavy contingent of police reached the spot and started search operation by cordoning of the area. Seet Pur Police registered FIR against unidentified assailants before starting investigation.