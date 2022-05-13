Dr Rubaba pays tribute to nurses for serving humanity

QUETTA – MPA and Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi on Thursday paid tribute to the nurses who have dedicated their lives for provision of treatment of patients including patients of corona. She said the work was underway on legislation regarding nursing in Pakistan, as across the world attention was being paid to the health sector.

She expressed these views in a message on the occasion of World Nursing Day, saying that institutions need to adapt to development and innovation, at present, there are 62,651 nurses working in Pakistan. Dr Rubaba Buledi said that in this ratio, only 5 nurses were available for every 10,000 population, about 162 centers in Pakistan were providing basic education of nurses in which 2,000 nurses were trained annually and come to the field to perform medical services.

She further said that all over the country including Balochistan, there was still a shortage of nurses all over the world, at present there are only 3 nurses or midwives available for every 1000 population in the world, which is a small number while 5.9 million more nurses would be needed to fully active health sectors in world. She said that many diploma apprenticeship programs and masters in the country under Pakistan Nursing Council Degrees were available from which training can be obtained in Diploma Courses.

in General Nursery, People Midwifery and Nurse Wifery along with Post RN, BSN and BSc in Nursing, MSc, Doctoral Certificates and many other special services.

“The achievements of a country like the Philippines in the Millennium Development Goals of the World Health Organization are exemplary, which has provided a wide range of employment opportunities to its people in the field of nursing in countries like USA, Canada and UK”, she maintained.

Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi said that on this auspicious occasion, we pay our heartfelt tribute to the nurses who have dedicated their lives during treatment of patients including corona patients for safety humanity.