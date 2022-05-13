DRA notified for Balochistan govt employees

QUETTA – Balochistan government on Thursday notified the Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) for the provincial government employees. Notification issued by the finance department, government of Balochistan stated that Balochistan government was pleased to grant Disparity Reduction Allowance of the basic pay scale of 2017 to the civil employees of BPS 1 to BPS 19, who have never been allowed to avail allowances equal to or more than 100 percent of their basic pay with effect from 01 March, 2022.