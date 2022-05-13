Draws of NBP Basketball Tournament tomorrow

.LAHORE-The draws of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to information made available here on Thursday, the draws will be held under the supervision of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. The tournament will roll into action on May 16 instead of May 15 because on May 15, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will have a meeting at Karachi Airport Old Terminal in which officials and players of Karachi Basketball Association will hugely participate.