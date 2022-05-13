Staff Reporter

Draws of NBP Basketball Tournament tomorrow

.LAHORE-The draws of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Cup Basketball Tournament 2022 will take place tomorrow (Saturday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Aram Bagh, Karachi. According to information made available here on Thursday, the draws will be held under the supervision of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) President Ghulam Muhammad Khan. The tournament will roll into action on May 16 instead of May 15 because on May 15, PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto will have a meeting at Karachi Airport Old Terminal in which officials and players of Karachi Basketball Association will hugely participate.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Admin to ensure prompt measures to address encroachment, traffic issues

Lahore

Maximum facilities for railway passengers pledged

Lahore

Work for beautification of city reviewed

Lahore

Stern action against water theft ordered

Lahore

Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

Lahore

Six dead in road accidents across Punjab

Lahore

CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

Lahore

Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

Lahore

Hamzza announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

Lahore

Man burnt alive after cylinder blast in shop

1 of 2,769

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More