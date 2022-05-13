ECP postpones LG polls in Balochistan’s tehsil Nokundi

ISLAMABAD – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed LG polls in tehsil Nokundi of Balochistan till the final orders of Balochistan High Court.

The ECP spokesman said that the ECP has postponed local bodies’ elections to the extent of union council no 21 of tehsil Nokundi, district Chagai of Balochistan till further orders.

The Balochistan High Court has issued an order to postpone the local bodies’ elections in union council no 21 tehsil Nokundi district Chagai of Balochistan till further orders.

It is pertinent to mention here that ECP had announced LG polls in Balochistan which will be held on 29th May.

As per ECP schedule, apart from Quetta and Lasbela, local government elections are being held in 32 districts of Balochistan on 29th May, 2022

There are 838 union councils in 32 districts, 5345 rural wards,

914 urban wards, 7 municipal corporations and 49 municipal committees, said the notification.