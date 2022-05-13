EOC, WHO conduct training session for paeds, health care providers

Peshawar – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) conducted a session for paediatricians and health care providers here at a local hotel on Thursday.

The session was aimed at equipping paediatricians and health care providers with professional knowledge and to sensitize them on PEI surveillance for their improved role in educating communities to report Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) cases.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa EOC Deputy Coordinator, Zamin Khan said that health care providers are the respected segments of the society that shape the conduct of public towards health care. They are the best placed to inform and educate communities, therefore, can be very helpful in encouraging communities to vaccinate children against communicable diseases including polio.

He said paediatricians and health care providers have to give their full efforts in removing doubts and convince parents for contributing their share in polio eradication by vaccinating their children in every anti-polio campaign.

Earlier, WHO’s Provincial Surveillance Officer Dr Allauddin presented facts and figures on polio programme progress, and emphasized on the need to enhance and expand CBS in areas with poor health infrastructure by identifying key community informants and tracking the proportion of AFP cases.