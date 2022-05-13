Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

LAHORE – The second two-day International Environment Conference and Exhibition organized by Environment Protection Department (EPD) in collaboration with the World Bank concluded in Lahore on Thursday. Zakia Shahnawaz, former Punjab minister for environment, attended the inaugural session of the conference while Rana Mashhood, former Punjab minister for education, attended the concluding session. Mr Chris, World Bank Representative, Experts from various fields, DG EPA, Secretary EPD Syed Mubasher Hussain and other were also present on the occasion. The purpose of the conference was to present proposals for overcoming climate change and increasing pollution and to reshape the business model. International and local environmental experts put forward various proposals for promoting sustainable development. The session was also attended by university professors and research students. Internationally renowned organizations like SGS, Daewoo, Nestle, UNICEF, IDAP,

TTI and many others set up stalls in the exhibition. Secretary Environmental Protection Syed Mubashir Hussain briefed the participants on eco-friendly techniques in the industrial and business sectors and also emphasized various activities related to climate change. The participants in the conference also congratulated Secretary Syed Mubashir Hussain and his team on the successful conference.