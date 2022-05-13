APP

Farmers advised to complete cotton sowing by 31st

FAISALABAD – The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cotton cultivation by May 31 and use seeds of approved varieties to get bumper crop. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Thursday that April and May were the best time for cotton cultivation. He said farmers should conduct regular pest scouting of their crops so that pest attack could be controlled in initial stage. He said that weeds were also injurious to cotton production. Therefore, the growers should use fertilizer and herbicides after consulting agriculture experts properly.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM orders admin to ensure cleanliness in cities, towns across Punjab

National

Youth ends life by shooting himself

National

DC for immediate steps in heatwave

Multan

Health expert calls for public education on heat-related illness

National

Water inflow at Taunsa Barrage reduces remarkably

National

FDA seals two illegal colonies

National

Govt set to launch citizens’ portal in AJK

Lahore

Authorities mobilised to tackle heatwave

Lahore

Measures for better traffic management sought

National

Two shops sealed over profiteering

1 of 2,988

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More