Farmers advised to complete cotton sowing by 31st

FAISALABAD – The agriculture experts have advised farmers to complete cotton cultivation by May 31 and use seeds of approved varieties to get bumper crop. A spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department said on Thursday that April and May were the best time for cotton cultivation. He said farmers should conduct regular pest scouting of their crops so that pest attack could be controlled in initial stage. He said that weeds were also injurious to cotton production. Therefore, the growers should use fertilizer and herbicides after consulting agriculture experts properly.