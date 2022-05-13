Fawad sees deepening political crisis if judicial commission request ignored

ISLAMABAD – Urging the Supreme Court for immediately constituting a Judicial Commission to investigate the alleged regime change operation in Pakistan, former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that situation may turn even worse if the President’s request to form a judicial commission is ignored.

In a tweet on Thursday, he said the President’s letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) is of great significance. He said the situation may worsen further if the President’s request is ignored. The warning came after President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday sent a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for constituting a judicial commission on ‘foreign conspiracy’. The letter stated that the Chief Justice himself should head the Judicial Commission to save the country from the confusing political and economic situation. The President said in the letter that a serious political crisis was looming in Pakistan so it was duty of all institutions to do their utmost to save the country from further damage and deterioration.

Former prime minister Imran Khan’s allegation that the US spearheaded his exit from power was based on a cable received from Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Asad Majeed, in which the envoy had reported about a meeting with US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Affairs Donald Lu. Majeed had reportedly said that Donald Lu warned that Imran Khan’s continuation in office, who was set to face a vote of no confidence, would have repercussions on bilateral relations. The US was said to be annoyed with Imran over his “independent foreign policy” and visit to Moscow. The Pentagon and the State Department have repeatedly rejected the accusations, saying there was no veracity to it.