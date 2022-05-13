Federal Amateur Golf Championship commences today

LAHORE – The Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022 and FGA Jinnah Development Golf Tour Golf Championship 2022 will tee off at Islamabad Club Golf Course today (Friday). Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Member Executive Committee Wing Commander (R) IN Khokhar said on Thursday and added that the Federal Amateur Championship would be played in the amateurs, lady amateurs, senior amateurs and junior amateurs’ categories while Jinnah Development Golf Tour Golf Championship will be featured by PGF professional card-holders and junior professional golfers. He said golfers performing in the Jinnah Development Championship would benefit in the rankings of the Asian Development Tour. “An exhibition match of diplomats will also be played in the event,” he added