Staff Reporter

Federal Amateur Golf Championship commences today

LAHORE – The Federal Amateur Golf Championship 2022 and FGA Jinnah Development Golf Tour Golf Championship 2022 will tee off at Islamabad Club Golf Course today (Friday). Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Member Executive Committee Wing Commander (R) IN Khokhar said on Thursday and added that the Federal Amateur Championship would be played in the amateurs, lady amateurs, senior amateurs and junior amateurs’ categories while Jinnah Development Golf Tour Golf Championship will be featured by PGF professional card-holders and junior professional golfers. He said golfers performing in the Jinnah Development Championship would benefit in the rankings of the Asian Development Tour. “An exhibition match of diplomats will also be played in the event,” he added

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Maximum facilities for railway passengers pledged

Lahore

Admin to ensure prompt measures to address encroachment, traffic issues

Lahore

Work for beautification of city reviewed

Lahore

Stern action against water theft ordered

Lahore

Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

Lahore

Six dead in road accidents across Punjab

Lahore

CCPO assures prompt registration of FIRs on authentic calls

Lahore

Experts suggest proposals to overcome climate change at int’l conference

Lahore

Hamzza announces vigorous anti-dengue campaign

Lahore

Man burnt alive after cylinder blast in shop

1 of 2,746

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More