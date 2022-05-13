News Desk

FM apprises OIC Chief about latest situation in IIOJK

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has apprised OIC Secretary General, Hissein Brahim Taha about latest situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a telephonic conversation with OIC Secretary General, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the so-called “Delimitation Commission” has validated the worst fears of the Kashmiri people that the BJP Government in India sought to disempower and disenfranchise them by altering the demographic structure of IIOJK with a view to converting the Muslim majority into a minority.

The Foreign Minister said this illegal and farcical attempt was in contravention of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and international law, which imposes certain obligations on occupying powers including not to change the demographic structure of the occupied territories.

The OIC Secretary General reaffirmed steadfast support to the just struggle of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination, in accordance with relevant UN Security Council and OIC resolutions.

