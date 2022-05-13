Four matches decided on opening day of NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy

LAHORE – Four matches decided on the opening day of the NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy (Grade-I) that got underway in Islamabad at two different venues on Thursday. North NBP National Business Head Fawad Mohsin inaugurated the event. Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) Chairman Syed Sultan Shah, Head of Business Analytics NBP Shoaib Qasirani, Director Cricket Operations PBCC Syed Salman Bokhari and Director Marketing PBCC Muhammad Bilal were also present on the occasion. In the first match at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground, Anees Javed’s superb unbeaten knock of 135 runs helped Islamabad thrash Gujranwala by 115 runs. Islamabad, put into bat, made 227 in 20 overs, thanks to Anees Javed for sparkling 135 runs and in reply, Gujranwala were bundled out for 112 runs in 17.3 overs. In the second match at PAF Cricket Ground, E-9, AJK defeated Peshawar by 4 runs in a nail-biting match with Nisar Ali (105) emerging as player of the match. In the third match at Bhutto Shaheed Cricket Ground, Bahawalpur thumped Abottabad by 9 wickets with Moeen Aslam (78*) becoming man of the match. In the fourth match at PAF Cricket Ground, Lahore outsmarted Okara by 8 wickets with Matiullah (85*) earning player of the match award.