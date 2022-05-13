News Desk

Govt committed to achieve SDGs: Ayesha

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Ayesha Ghaus has reiterated that the government is committed to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

Talking to Resident Representative, United Nations Development Programme, Knut Ostby in Islamabad today, she said the SDGs are our own commitment to the people of Pakistan for ensuring their betterment and prosperity.

The Minister said the Covid-19 pandemic and the rising global commodity prices have shrunk the fiscal space for developing countries to allocate adequate resources for sustainable development. She said, therefore, the need for involvement of the private sector to bridge the financing gap for sustainable development is critical to achieve the SDGs.

Knut Ostby briefed the Minister on the ongoing UNDP portfolio and shared the findings of the report on leveraging private investment for Pakistan’s sustainable development.

The report offers a strategic partnership model for raising global institutional impact investments worth two billion dollars in the next three years in Pakistan.

