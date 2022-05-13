Guard of ladies park tortured to death; four held

LAHORE – Three brothers and their friend tortured to death a security guard of a Ladies Park upon refusal to allow them enter the venue. Police arrested all four culprits. According to details, three brothers and a friend hailing from Green Avenue Society Ferozepur Road Lahore attempted to enter a women-only park. The guard of the park identified as Husnain Akram, 55, tried to stop them from entering the venue after which they brutally tortured the guard. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police arrested all four culprits including three brothers Irfan, Rehan, Farhan and their friend.

A case was registered against them.