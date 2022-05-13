Our Staff Reporter

Heatstroke claims life in Larkana

LARKANA – The relentless and lethal heatwave has now entered into its third week posing serious climate challenges to country as weather office forecasted, day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir asking public to take precautionary measures to avoid heatwave.

A youth named Muhammad Sharif of Achir Sidhaio area in Larkana city lost his life due to heatstroke. He fell unconscious and later breathed his last. He was shifted to the hospital but he was pronounced dead by the doctors. The met office further said that 06-08°C above normal in Sindh and Balochistan and it has been informed that more heat is in store for the coming days.

 

 

The weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas. However, rain occurred in Dir. Rainfall (mm): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (upper & lower) 01.

 

 

Jacobabad saw a maximum extreme temperature of 48 °C as the city is already one of the hottest cities in the world. Pertinent to note that for Pakistan, it was the hottest April in 61 years.

 

 

Sibbi, Khairpur, Dadu witnessed 47°C while Mohenjodaro, Rohri, Larkana, Mithi and Rahim Yar Khan observed 46°C.

 

 

Even birds are getting heatstroke and bird and nature lovers advised people to hold water in some pots and place them on their rooftop so birds can also get water in the scoring heat.

 

 

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan in an agriculture based economy where the bulk of labor is outdoors.

 

 

The heat wave is also affecting wheat harvest season where millions of farmers are choosing an odd path working during dangerous weather would that would cause their health otherwise they have to forgo their livelihoods.

 

While, the urban areas are suffering from the extreme heat more likely than the rural areas because cities heat up faster than their other areas as asphalt, concrete, glass, and steel absorb sunlight and also the rural areas have more green areas surrounding then cities.

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

SHC orders to book SBCA officials over illegal structure in Nazimabad

Lahore

CM Murad, power minister discuss loadshedding in Karachi, Sindh

Karachi

PPP, MQM-P will work together for Sindh’s wider interests: Nasir Shah

Karachi

KE increases duration of load-shedding

Karachi

Protection of people’s life, property top priority of government: Wahab

Karachi

Nazim Jokhio Murder: ATC to decide jurisdiction on May 23

Karachi

TikToker cop arrested for aerial firing in Karachi

Karachi

CM inaugurates ‘My Karachi Exhibition’ today

Karachi

Commissioner orders stern action against water theft in Hyderabad division

Karachi

Second phase of SSRL’s Chinese language program begins in Thar

1 of 893

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More