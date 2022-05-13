HSHM collaborates with IMSciences

ISLAMABAD PR – Hashoo School of Hospitality Management (HSHM) recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar (IMSciences) for hospitality educational based projects and skill development programs for the youth, in Peshawar.

The MoU was signed by Haseeb Gardezi, Chief Operating Officer, Hospitality and Education Division, Hashoo Group, and Dr. Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Director IMSciences, during a special ceremony, attended by Murtaza Hashwani, Deputy Chairman and CEO of Hashoo Group, Chairman Board of Governors, HSHM, along with the senior management of Hashoo Group, IMSciences faculty members and HSHM students.

With a global curriculum, along with seasoned faculty from around the world, HSHM is looking forward to providing world-class education in hospitality, tourism, and hotel management to the students of KP.

“Pakistan is experiencing a lot of shortage when it comes to qualified and experienced hospitality and tourism leaders. By launching the HSHM programme in KP, we are actively trying to overcome this shortfall by contributing well trained hospitality students in multiple cities. Upon their graduation from HSHM and IMSciences, we will be offering them guaranteed job placements at Hashoo Hotels”, said Haseeb Gardezi.

Dr Muhammad Mohsin Khan, while addressing the audience, highlighted the importance of the hospitality industry in Pakistan. He elaborated the need of hospitality and tourism-based education in Pakistan which will open doors for students globally. He also mentioned that young faculty at IMSciences is very excited towards this collaboration, and they will strive to make this venture a success. He also showed his interest in future collaborations in different fields with Hashoo Group.

IMSciences is a highly reputed government owned autonomous institute which was found in 1999. Catering to a large number of students, it is ranked 1st in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in management sciences, and holds its strong position at number 4 in business studies by HEC.

On this occasion, Murtaza Hashwani also interacted with the HSHM students and highlighted the importance of hospitality and tourism education in Pakistan whilst encouraging them to excel in their studies.