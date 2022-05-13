IHC stops police from registering cases against PTI leaders over Madina incident

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday restrained the police from registering more cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership over the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing petition of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry wherein he asserted that due to political victimisation, multiple criminal cases have been registered at the behest of the federal government to harass and intimidate him and other leaders/workers of PTI.

During the hearing, the IHC chief justice emphasised that religion should not be dragged into politics and use of religion for politics is also disrespect of religion. He also barred the interior minister and other authorities from registering cases against the PTI leaders till further orders.

Justice Athar observed that it was the responsibility of the state to create an environment of patience and stability in the country. He added that if there is no patience, things like these (registering cases) will happen and it is wrong.

The judge further observed that apparently, it seemed that the cases registered in Pakistan were not justified.

He maintained that religious sentiments were important but the state had a responsibility. He remarked that the government had not learnt anything from the Sialkot like incident where a Sri Lankan national was lynched over blasphemy allegations.

Justice Athar said that if there was an impression that this is happening politically, then it is the job of the state to dispel it. He remarked that in the past, such cases have put people’s lives at stake and asked the deputy attorney general that how should the state deal with the matter.

At this, the deputy attorney general said that the relevant people should have approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) with regards to the case registered against them, not the IHC.

The IHC CJ said that the Constitution of Pakistan has been disrespected many times and had that not been the case, the country would not be at the juncture where it is today. Justice Athar noted that all institutions fall under the Constitution’s ambit, and the state must ensure that the religion is neither exploited nor used in the Masjid-e-Nabwi case.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, who was present in the hearing, said that the cases should have first been presented before the federal cabinet. He added that it should be the government’s commitment to never use the religion card. He continued that this has happened for the first time in the history of Pakistan.

However, Justice Minallah said that such things had been happened in the past as well. Then, he also ordered the police to convince the court with regard to the validity of the previous cases that were filed and summoned the attorney general for assistance.

In the beginning of the hearing, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) made it clear that it had not initiated any inquiry against the PTI leadership in the case.

PTI’s counsel told the court that the Islamabad police have begun investigations into four such complaints. He said that between 500 to 700 PTI leaders and supporters had been named in the cases.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing in this matter till May 26.