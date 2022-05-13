News Desk

Imran Khan condemns Karachi explosion

Former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday condemned the deadly Karachi blast.

The PTI chief has expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of life and property in the bomb blast in Saddar area of Karachi on Friday night in which one person was killed and eight other were wounded.

Imran Khan expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He also urged the Sindh government to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo strongly condemned the Karachi blast and expressed his sorrow over the loss of life and property in the incident.

Chief Minister Balochistan said that the terrorists targeted innocent civilians. He expressed sympathies with the family of the deceased and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

