Imran Khan engaged in conspiracies, says Saad Rafique

 Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that Imran Khan who always plays with the ‘Umpire’ is engaged in conspiracies.
Talking to the media in London, he said that Imran Khan is a conspiratorial man and he is involved in the conspiracy from head to toe, he added.
The Federal Minister further said that when he was getting support, everything was fine but now the institutions have said that now they are neutral adding that  he said we want supremacy of the constitution and Nawaz Sharif the first politician who has to stay out of the country.
On the other hand, while talking to the media, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there was no consultation regarding Imran Khan’s long march and he will think about it again when he announces the date. Imran Khan is misleading the youth, Rana said.
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

5 suspects arrested over Karachi’s Saddar area explosion

National

Rally taken out to support Pak Army in Islamabad

National

Imran Khan says warned about economic tailspin in case of ouster

National

Govt committed to achieve SDGs: Ayesha

National

Schoolgirl dies of heatstroke in Faisalabad

National

Pakistan looks forward to welcome more Swiss companies to invest in Pakistan: FM

National

Muhammad Abubakar appointed PM’s focal person on digital media

National

Violation of IMF’s agreement led to surge in Dollar rate, says Miftah Ismail

National

PM, COAS, FM extend condolences on demise of UAE President

Islamabad

ECP adjourns disqualification reference against PTI MPAs till Monday

1 of 8,155

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More