Imran Khan engaged in conspiracies, says Saad Rafique

Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique on Friday said that Imran Khan who always plays with the ‘Umpire’ is engaged in conspiracies.

Talking to the media in London, he said that Imran Khan is a conspiratorial man and he is involved in the conspiracy from head to toe, he added.

The Federal Minister further said that when he was getting support, everything was fine but now the institutions have said that now they are neutral adding that he said we want supremacy of the constitution and Nawaz Sharif the first politician who has to stay out of the country.

On the other hand, while talking to the media, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that there was no consultation regarding Imran Khan’s long march and he will think about it again when he announces the date. Imran Khan is misleading the youth, Rana said.