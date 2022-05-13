Imran Khan says warned about economic tailspin in case of ouster

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that he along with former finance minister Shaukat Tarin had warned ‘neutrals’ that if conspiracy to overthrow government succeeded, our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin.

The former prime minister took to the Twitter to react to the historic fall of Pakistani rupee against US dollar said, “Rupee at all-time low Rs193/$ (from Rs178 on March 8); interest rates at 15 per cent highest since 1998, stock market down 3,000 points or 6.4pc; stock market lost Rs604 billion capitalisation; inflation 13.4pc highest since Jan 2020.”

He said, “Market awaiting policy and action which imported government has failed to provide. Both myself and Shaukat Tarin had warned the ‘neutrals’ that if [the] conspiracy succeeded, our fragile economic recovery would go into a tailspin.”

On Friday the US dollar reached an all-time high above Rs193 in the interbank market, breaking yesterday’s record that crossed the Rs192 mark.

The greenback appreciated by Rs1.10, when the day’s started, from yesterday’s close of Rs192 and reached Rs193.10 around near noon in the interbank trade.

Today is the fourth successive day that the dollar has climbed to a record high against the rupee, with the greenback hitting a high of Rs188.66 in the interbank market on Tuesday. It then soared to Rs190.90 on Wednesday and rose past Rs192 on Thursday.

On the other hand, holding former prime minister Imran Khan responsible for present economic catastrophe and US dollar s unprecedented flight against rupee, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Friday that the PTI regime plunged the country in the quagmire of problems.

Giving her reaction to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, she said that Imran was squarely responsible for the US dollar’s historic flight against the Pakistani rupee.

The minister said that Imran Khan had signed the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the people of Pakistan were facing high inflation as its result.

The minister said that the people faced “economic terrorism” in the country due to inefficient and competent Imran government and cartels and mafia raj for nearly four years.

Today the economic instability in the country was the outcome of Imran’s policies, she said adding that in the case of petroleum, the former PM had done irreparable damage to the economy only to divert attention from his failed politics.

“Imran sahib is responsible for difficult decisions being taken now”, she said and added that the PTI chairman had (once again) climbed on the container to cover up his anti-people economic crimes.

She reminded Imran Khan that putting the country’s economy and people’s future at stake for political purposes was tantamount to treason.